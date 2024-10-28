The Russian Federation is throwing wounded soldiers on the offensive due to insane losses near Liman

The occupying forces intensify their offensive in the Lyman region of Donetsk region. To do this, they transfer additional assault units of the 283rd and 488th motorized rifle regiments there.

The troops of the Russian Federation throw the wounded into the assault against the background of significant losses near Liman

According to Ukrainian intelligence, under the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, some Russian assault groups suffered significant losses and lost combat capability.

However, despite this, the Russian Federation continues to throw wounded soldiers on assaults.

Demoralized Russian troops refuse to advance, complaining about the lack of reliable protection against Ukrainian drones. The command of the occupiers is resorting to pressure and intimidation, forcing even lightly wounded soldiers to go on "meat assaults" in order to support the offensive, the report says.

It is difficult to fight with Russia, where there is only one law — if they do not advance against us, they will be shot by their own people. Russia itself killed a lot of mobilized Russian soldiers because they were afraid to advance, die under bullets or be wounded. They have such a law. They do not count the number, they already have about 650 thousand killed and wounded victims. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also noted that Russia does not take away its killed soldiers from the battlefield.

Their people are rotting on the ground, they do not take their killed people from the battlefield. And this is the face of Putin and the face of this war. Yes, in the East, they are crushing us precisely because of this, because of this meat grinder, because they are pelting us with their corpses, — Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted.

Speaking about the situation at the front, Zelenskyi said that in the east of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is "squeezing" through a meat grinder, using its soldiers as meat, and "is pelting us with its corpses."