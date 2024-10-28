The Russian Federation is throwing wounded soldiers on the offensive due to insane losses near Liman

The occupying forces intensify their offensive in the Lyman region of Donetsk region. To do this, they transfer additional assault units of the 283rd and 488th motorized rifle regiments there.
The troops of the Russian Federation throw the wounded into the assault against the background of significant losses near Liman
According to Ukrainian intelligence, under the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, some Russian assault groups suffered significant losses and lost combat capability.
However, despite this, the Russian Federation continues to throw wounded soldiers on assaults.
Zelensky announced new data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The President of Ukraine also noted that Russia does not take away its killed soldiers from the battlefield.
Speaking about the situation at the front, Zelenskyi said that in the east of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is "squeezing" through a meat grinder, using its soldiers as meat, and "is pelting us with its corpses."
