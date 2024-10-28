The losses of the Russian Federation in the war amount to about 650 thousand killed and wounded — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Russia's losses in the war amount to about 650,000 wounded and killed. It is known that the occupiers kill their own mobilized soldiers.

Zelensky announced new data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

It is difficult to fight with Russia, where there is only one law — if they do not advance against us, they will be shot by their own people. Russia itself killed a lot of mobilized Russian soldiers because they were afraid to advance, die under bullets or be wounded. They have such a law. They do not count the number, they already have about 650 thousand killed and wounded victims. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine also noted that Russia does not take away its killed soldiers from the battlefield.

Their people are rotting on the ground, they do not take their killed people from the battlefield. And this is the face of Putin and the face of this war. Yes, in the East, they are crushing us precisely because of this, because of this meat grinder, because they are pelting us with their corpses, — Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted. Share

Speaking about the situation at the front, Zelenskyi said that in the east of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is "squeezing" through a meat grinder, using its soldiers as meat, and "is pelting us with its corpses."

In addition, the president noted that after the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces saw that the Russian Federation continued to strike even on its own territory and kill its civilians who remained in the territory of the Kursk region.

And our people give them food and water, because they are civilians, not soldiers. Our military shares with them what our military has. And we see the corpses of civilians from Russia, which they hit with artillery. That is, this is the kind of war, — added the Ukrainian leader. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,680 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: