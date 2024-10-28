The losses of the Russian Federation in the war amount to about 650 thousand killed and wounded — Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Russia's losses in the war amount to about 650,000 wounded and killed. It is known that the occupiers kill their own mobilized soldiers.
Points of attention
Zelensky announced new data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
The President of Ukraine also noted that Russia does not take away its killed soldiers from the battlefield.
Speaking about the situation at the front, Zelenskyi said that in the east of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is "squeezing" through a meat grinder, using its soldiers as meat, and "is pelting us with its corpses."
In addition, the president noted that after the Kursk operation, Ukrainian forces saw that the Russian Federation continued to strike even on its own territory and kill its civilians who remained in the territory of the Kursk region.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,680 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,120 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,395 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 19,872 (+51) units,
RSZV — 1,240 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 984 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,867 (+68) units,
cruise missiles — 2,625 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,660 (+100) units,
special equipment — 3,556 (+14) units.
