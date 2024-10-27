In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU

Ukrainian intelligence has published a new interception of the Russians' conversation. The video confirms that accidental deaths of Russians are often attributed to combat losses in the war against Ukraine.

The Russians attribute the accidental deaths of the occupiers to the war

According to the GUR, the recorded dialogue took place between an ambulance worker and a local resident of the Belgorod region, who are discussing the details of the death of a Russian soldier.

It turned out that the soldier died in a road accident when he decided to ride a moped. Despite the fact that his death was due to an accident, he is planned to be buried as a battle dead.

Well, this soldier who died, right? And where did he go on the scooter? Apparently, he also hit his head... The moped is from the administration, right? Now they will say, why did you give the moped? And now he will be taken away to be buried as if he had died in execution, said one of the Russians. Share

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,440 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: