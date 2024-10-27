In the Russian Federation, accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war — the interception of DIU
Ukrainian intelligence has published a new interception of the Russians' conversation. The video confirms that accidental deaths of Russians are often attributed to combat losses in the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Intercepted conversations between Russians reveal how accidental deaths are attributed to combat losses in the war against Ukraine.
  • A recent incident exposed how a Russian soldier's death in a road accident was planned to be buried as a battle dead, masking the true cause of death.
  • The Russian army's daily losses to the Defense Forces include a significant number of destroyed equipment, indicating ongoing conflict and casualties.
  • The manipulation of accidental deaths to fit the narrative of combat losses sheds light on the deceptive practices employed in the war.
  • Transparency and accountability are crucial in accurately reporting casualties and deaths in conflict zones to avoid misinformation and manipulation.

The Russians attribute the accidental deaths of the occupiers to the war

According to the GUR, the recorded dialogue took place between an ambulance worker and a local resident of the Belgorod region, who are discussing the details of the death of a Russian soldier.

It turned out that the soldier died in a road accident when he decided to ride a moped. Despite the fact that his death was due to an accident, he is planned to be buried as a battle dead.

Well, this soldier who died, right? And where did he go on the scooter? Apparently, he also hit his head... The moped is from the administration, right? Now they will say, why did you give the moped? And now he will be taken away to be buried as if he had died in execution, said one of the Russians.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,440 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 9113 (+4) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 18,355 (+23) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,821 (+39) units;

  • RSZV — 1240 units;

  • air defense equipment — 984 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,799 (+73) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,560 (+100) units;

  • special equipment — 3542 (+1) units.

