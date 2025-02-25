Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and hundreds of drones

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 7:00 PM on February 24. This time, the aggressor country used 213 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, as well as 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces were able to destroy 6 missiles and 133 drones and no negative consequences have been identified so far.
- Discover the details of the recent attack and the response from the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24-25 — what is known
The enemy attacked from various directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 79 enemy drones have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.
The Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions came under enemy attack.
