Russia attacked Ukraine with 7 missiles and hundreds of drones

The aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a new air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages at 7:00 PM on February 24. This time, the aggressor country used 213 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, as well as 7 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 24-25 — what is known

The enemy attacked from various directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 11:00, the shooting down of 6 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 133 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions was confirmed.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 79 enemy drones have been lost in location. No negative consequences have been identified so far.