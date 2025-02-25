The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian anti-aircraft missile system “Buk-M3”

Ukrainian missile forces and artillery immediately attacked 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post and a Russian anti-aircraft missile system “Buk-M3”.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 25, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/25/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 869,530 (+1,300) people,

tanks — 10,182 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,168 (+11) units,

artillery systems — 23,652 (+26) units,

air defense systems — 1,083 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 26,767 (+122) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,582 (+138) units,

special equipment — 3,759 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that a total of 98 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

It is indicated that the Russian army carried out 85 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 117 CABs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about five thousand attacks, including 108 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,438 kamikaze drones to destroy them.