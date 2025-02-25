Trump cynically refused to call Putin a dictator and gave the reason
Trump cynically refused to call Putin a dictator and gave the reason

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

White House President Donald Trump refused to call illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator. He also lied that he "does not use such words lightly."

  • Trump's stance on Putin's leadership raises questions amidst ongoing political tensions.
  • The US President's reluctance to denounce Putin's regime leads to mixed reactions and controversies.

Trump once again sided with Putin

The US president made a statement on this matter during a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron at the White House on February 24.

Media representatives asked Donald Trump if he was ready to call Vladimir Putin a dictator after he used such a word in reference to Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I don't use such words lightly," the head of the White House cynically answered this question.

According to him, it is better to see "how it all works out," and expressed hope that "there is a chance for a really good settlement between the different countries."

We're talking about Europe and we're talking about Ukraine, this part of the whole situation. The other side also has a lot of support... Let's see how it all works out. It can all work out.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
