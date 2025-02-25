Trump cynically refused to call Putin a dictator and gave the reason

White House President Donald Trump refused to call illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator. He also lied that he "does not use such words lightly."
Points of attention
- Trump's stance on Putin's leadership raises questions amidst ongoing political tensions.
- The US President's reluctance to denounce Putin's regime leads to mixed reactions and controversies.
Trump once again sided with Putin
The US president made a statement on this matter during a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron at the White House on February 24.
Media representatives asked Donald Trump if he was ready to call Vladimir Putin a dictator after he used such a word in reference to Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, it is better to see "how it all works out," and expressed hope that "there is a chance for a really good settlement between the different countries."
