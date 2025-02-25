Trump cynically refused to call Putin a dictator and gave the reason

White House President Donald Trump refused to call illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin a dictator. He also lied that he "does not use such words lightly."

Trump once again sided with Putin

The US president made a statement on this matter during a meeting with French leader Emmanuel Macron at the White House on February 24.

Media representatives asked Donald Trump if he was ready to call Vladimir Putin a dictator after he used such a word in reference to Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I don't use such words lightly," the head of the White House cynically answered this question. Share

According to him, it is better to see "how it all works out," and expressed hope that "there is a chance for a really good settlement between the different countries."