The Senate challenged Trump and called for the execution of Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

The Senate challenged Trump and called for the execution of Putin

The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions and statements
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Two Republican senators — Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Kennedy of Louisiana — have publicly and harshly criticized US President Donald Trump's policy toward Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The Senate is divided from Trump over negotiations with Russia, particularly in ending the war in Ukraine.
  • Head of the Armed Forces Committee disagrees with Trump on dealing with the aggressor state, highlighting the tensions within the government.

The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions and statements

According to journalists, they had the impression that the senators in question had severed relations with the American leader over negotiations on a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Roger Wicker decided not to hide his indignation about this.

He believes the Russian dictator deserves to be executed after how many innocent people in Ukraine he has killed.

Trump thinks Putin wants peace. Well, I read a pamphlet in school called "Can You Trust the Russians?"... I think the Russians can only be trusted to act in their own best interests. But Putin has violated all the principles of international law, the American senator emphasized.

The head of the Armed Forces Committee "differed in views" with US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with the aggressor country.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Journalists found Putin's Achilles heel in the Pacific Ocean
The Kozmino terminal has not yet been sanctioned
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO updated Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine
The Russian army continues to lose more and more soldiers and equipment
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Johnson revealed Trump's real goal after scandalous statements about Ukraine
Джонсон раскрыл реальную цель Трампа после скандальных заявлений об Украине

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?