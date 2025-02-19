The Senate challenged Trump and called for the execution of Putin

Two Republican senators — Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Kennedy of Louisiana — have publicly and harshly criticized US President Donald Trump's policy toward Russia and dictator Vladimir Putin.
The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions and statements
According to journalists, they had the impression that the senators in question had severed relations with the American leader over negotiations on a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Roger Wicker decided not to hide his indignation about this.
He believes the Russian dictator deserves to be executed after how many innocent people in Ukraine he has killed.
The head of the Armed Forces Committee "differed in views" with US President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with the aggressor country.
