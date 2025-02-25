When will the war cease — Macron's prediction

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes there is a chance to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks, but he also stressed that this is only a prerequisite for full peace talks.
- Macron expresses concerns over the rapid development of events and stresses the urgency of establishing a ceasefire to address the losses and suffering experienced by the Ukrainian people.
- The prospects for a truce in the foreseeable future are seen by Macron as contingent on swift actions and effective engagement in full peace negotiations.
Macron assessed the prospects for a ceasefire
The journalist asked the French president whether he shared Donald Trump's predictions about the possibility of ending the war in the coming weeks.
According to the French leader, Trump's return to the White House changes the rules of the game, and the US's deterrence capabilities provide an opportunity for interaction with Russia.
Despite this, Macron admitted that he was still confused by such a rapid development of events.
