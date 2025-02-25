When will the war cease — Macron's prediction

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes there is a chance to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks, but he also stressed that this is only a prerequisite for full peace talks.

The journalist asked the French president whether he shared Donald Trump's predictions about the possibility of ending the war in the coming weeks.

I hope. And I think everyone remembers all the losses and what the Ukrainian people have been going through for the last three years and they are only defending their territory and sovereignty. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, Trump's return to the White House changes the rules of the game, and the US's deterrence capabilities provide an opportunity for interaction with Russia.

"Therefore, I think this (truce) is possible in the foreseeable future," the head of the republic believes.

Despite this, Macron admitted that he was still confused by such a rapid development of events.