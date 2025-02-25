When will the war cease — Macron's prediction
When will the war cease — Macron's prediction

Source:  Fox News

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes there is a chance to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming weeks, but he also stressed that this is only a prerequisite for full peace talks.

  • Macron expresses concerns over the rapid development of events and stresses the urgency of establishing a ceasefire to address the losses and suffering experienced by the Ukrainian people.
  • The prospects for a truce in the foreseeable future are seen by Macron as contingent on swift actions and effective engagement in full peace negotiations.

The journalist asked the French president whether he shared Donald Trump's predictions about the possibility of ending the war in the coming weeks.

I hope. And I think everyone remembers all the losses and what the Ukrainian people have been going through for the last three years and they are only defending their territory and sovereignty.

According to the French leader, Trump's return to the White House changes the rules of the game, and the US's deterrence capabilities provide an opportunity for interaction with Russia.

"Therefore, I think this (truce) is possible in the foreseeable future," the head of the republic believes.

Despite this, Macron admitted that he was still confused by such a rapid development of events.

"What concerns me is that we need to move quickly and we need a ceasefire that can be assessed and verified, as well as full negotiations," the French president stressed.

