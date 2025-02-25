The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Europe has named a clear condition

Most European countries are ready to join in securing a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia with their peacekeeping forces. However, the EU has one important requirement: US support in this matter.

Europe awaits US agreement on peacekeepers

French leader Emmanuel Macron spoke about the European Union's intentions while visiting the United States.

He officially confirmed that the topic of peacekeepers formed a significant part of his discussions with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.

According to him, European countries are ready to bear their fair share of this burden.

This is in Europe, we are involved in this. I have spoken to 30 leaders of the EU and NATO, many of them are ready to be part of such an agreement, such security guarantees. But they would all like to have a message of solidarity from the United States in case Russia violates the terms of the treaty. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also added that the details of such support from Donald Trump's team are currently a topic for discussion.

Macron recalled that this requires Ukraine's consent, because it is its sovereignty.