The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Europe has named a clear condition

Most European countries are ready to join in securing a peace treaty between Ukraine and Russia with their peacekeeping forces. However, the EU has one important requirement: US support in this matter.
Points of attention
- The topic of peacekeepers in Ukraine was a significant part of discussions between Macron and Trump, with details of US support still under discussion.
- Macron highlighted the importance of Ukraine's consent for deploying peacekeepers, emphasizing the need for European and US support for European security.
Europe awaits US agreement on peacekeepers
French leader Emmanuel Macron spoke about the European Union's intentions while visiting the United States.
He officially confirmed that the topic of peacekeepers formed a significant part of his discussions with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.
According to him, European countries are ready to bear their fair share of this burden.
He also added that the details of such support from Donald Trump's team are currently a topic for discussion.
Macron recalled that this requires Ukraine's consent, because it is its sovereignty.
