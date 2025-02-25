The EU has offered Ukraine its agreement on minerals
What is known about the new EU proposal for Ukraine?
Source:  AFP

Official Brussels is offering Kyiv a mutually beneficial agreement on Ukraine's critical minerals. This was stated by European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy Stephane Séjournais.

  • Ukraine can provide 21 out of 30 critically important materials to Europe.
  • US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a mineral rights agreement with Ukraine.

Sejrone first proposed the aforementioned agreement during his visit to Kyiv together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on February 24.

According to him, 21 out of 30 critically important materials that Europe needs can be provided by Ukraine within the framework of a mutually beneficial partnership.

The added value that Europe offers is that we will never demand an agreement that is not mutually beneficial.

Stefan Sejourne

Stefan Sejourne

European Commissioner for Industrial Strategy

What is important to understand is that the diversity and richness of Ukraine's minerals — manganese, titanium, graphite, and lithium — became the subject of complex negotiations between the White House and Bankova.

US leader Donald Trump insists that the US deserves "its money back" for helping defend Ukraine from Russian invasion.

The US President claims that he is ready to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House "this week or next week" to sign an agreement on the use of minerals.

