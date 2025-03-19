Watch: DIU staged a loud "bavovna" in occupied Crimea

Over the past few days, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has been carrying out powerful strikes on military facilities of the Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea. DIU soldiers have successfully hit enemy air defense systems, naval vessels, and a helicopter.

New results of the work DIU in Crimea

Ukrainian military intelligence draws attention to the fact that expensive Russian systems were once again unable to repel powerful attacks by the DIU soldiers of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Thanks to this, the scouts were once again able to successfully demilitarize the peninsula and hit many enemy radar stations (RALS):

● 48Я6-К1 "Flight" (2pcs);

● 1L125 “Niobium-SV” (2 pcs.);

● 39Н6 "Caste 2E2" (3pcs);

● 9S19 “Ginger”;

● “Nyebo-SV”;

● S-300VM;

● “Nyebo-M”;

● 59H6-E "Protivnik-GE";

● Radar system “Mys”.

In addition, it is indicated that the DIU soldiers targeted the S-300SV launcher, the command posts of the ST-68 radar and the 39N6 Kasta 2E2 radar, 3 Muscovite Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complexes, a project S4236 transport and tugboat, the Fyodor Uryupin universal tug, and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian army.