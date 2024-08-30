Syrsky announced the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the new territories in Kurshchyna

As of August 30, the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region advanced another two kilometers. In addition, there is replenishment of the exchange fund.

Defense forces of Ukraine advanced 2 kilometers in Kurshchyna

The offensive operation continues in the Kursk direction. During the day, our troops advanced up to two kilometers in separate directions. Share

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops took control of another five square kilometers of territory. Oleksandr Syrskyi Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces

As President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted, the Ukrainian military replenishes the exchange fund during the operation in the Kursk region. He emphasized that this is important for strengthening Ukraine's position in the prisoner exchange process.

How the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces changed the situation at the front

Now we can state that about 30,000 military personnel have already been transferred to the Kursk direction and this number is growing.

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Kursk operation was the cause of the defection of a significant number of Russian servicemen.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces also noted that the enemy is trying to withdraw units from other directions, and on the contrary, it is increasing its efforts in the Pokrovsky direction.

Our soldiers do everything for the safety of the civilian population, fierce battles continue every day, this is the area of our special attention. Share

Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported that one of the tasks of the offensive operation in the Kursk direction was precisely the diversion of significant enemy forces from other directions.