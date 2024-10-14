The expert assessed the likely replenishment of the Russian army by North Korean troops

Military expert, director of development of the information and consulting company Defense Express Valery Ryabikh talked about the possibility of replenishing the Russian army with fighters from North Korea.
The DPRK can send its units to help the Russian army — Ryabykh
With regard to the North Koreans and their attempts to be drawn into the Russian-Ukrainian war, the expert is sure that we can talk about a sufficiently serious threat.
Valery Ryabykh also suggested how North Korean soldiers could fight in the ranks of the Russian army.
I would still rule out the possibility that these units could immediately appear on the front line. And first of all, the possibilities of connecting similar North Korean units should be considered at the beginning, in particular as part of units to perform some separate tasks, such as providing logistics and security.
For example, taking some areas of the Russian-Ukrainian border under guard in order to free those units of Russian terrorists that can be transferred to other areas. And then, after working out all the necessary interaction procedures and the difference in military procedures, the difference in language, gradually, perhaps, they can go to the point of being used in some areas on the front line.
This process is at an initial stage, but the trend is quite threatening, which is what South Korean intelligence is telling us so far, — the expert believes.
North Korean soldiers were killed in Donetsk region
As a result of a missile attack on the occupied territory of Donetsk region, 20 soldiers were killed. Among them were six military personnel from the DPRK, who held consultations with the Russian army
This is reported by Kyiv Post with reference to intelligence sources.
In addition, three more North Korean servicemen were wounded.
Also, Kyiv Post, referring to Russian social networks, noted that before the missile attack, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.
Zelensky hinted at the close involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine
Russia plans to actually include North Korea in the war in Ukraine this winter. A number of other countries are investing in prolonging the war.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an evening address on October 14.
According to Zelensky, he, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service and the DIU, discussed the Russians' plans for war in Ukraine this winter.
The President noted that the direction of foreign policy remains important. In particular, Ukraine's relations with partners and probable steps that can help to defend and achieve results.
I thank intelligence, all involved specialists for the complete picture. In response, he gave specific tasks to the Defense Forces, the Security Forces, the government and our diplomats. No matter who helps Russia, we will react as harshly as is necessary to protect Ukraine. Our work with partners will also be appropriate so that Russian intentions do not work.
