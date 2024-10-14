The expert assessed the likely replenishment of the Russian army by North Korean troops

Military expert, director of development of the information and consulting company Defense Express Valery Ryabikh talked about the possibility of replenishing the Russian army with fighters from North Korea.

With regard to the North Koreans and their attempts to be drawn into the Russian-Ukrainian war, the expert is sure that we can talk about a sufficiently serious threat.

Because we are talking, first of all, about the inadequacy of the regimes in both the Russian Federation and North Korea and the possibility that similar plans may be implemented. And against this background, it should be noted that the Korean army, the North Korean, is the fifth largest army in the world, numbering 1 million 300 thousand, of which about 1 million 100 thousand are ground troops. Moreover, a large part of them, there are such forces that can be quickly involved, including in airborne units, say, special forces, and the rest of such things.

Valery Ryabykh also suggested how North Korean soldiers could fight in the ranks of the Russian army.

I would still rule out the possibility that these units could immediately appear on the front line. And first of all, the possibilities of connecting similar North Korean units should be considered at the beginning, in particular as part of units to perform some separate tasks, such as providing logistics and security.

For example, taking some areas of the Russian-Ukrainian border under guard in order to free those units of Russian terrorists that can be transferred to other areas. And then, after working out all the necessary interaction procedures and the difference in military procedures, the difference in language, gradually, perhaps, they can go to the point of being used in some areas on the front line.

This process is at an initial stage, but the trend is quite threatening, which is what South Korean intelligence is telling us so far, — the expert believes.

North Korean soldiers were killed in Donetsk region

As a result of a missile attack on the occupied territory of Donetsk region, 20 soldiers were killed. Among them were six military personnel from the DPRK, who held consultations with the Russian army

This is reported by Kyiv Post with reference to intelligence sources.

According to the publication, as a result of a missile attack on the occupied territory near Donetsk on October 3, 20 soldiers were killed. Among them are six officers from North Korea who arrived for consultations with their Russian counterparts.

In addition, three more North Korean servicemen were wounded.

Also, Kyiv Post, referring to Russian social networks, noted that before the missile attack, the Russians demonstrated to North Korean representatives the training of personnel for assault and defense.

Zelensky hinted at the close involvement of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine

Russia plans to actually include North Korea in the war in Ukraine this winter. A number of other countries are investing in prolonging the war.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during an evening address on October 14.

According to Zelensky, he, together with the Foreign Intelligence Service and the DIU, discussed the Russians' plans for war in Ukraine this winter.

In fact, the inclusion of North Korea in the war. Also, Russia's relations with some other countries, which, unfortunately, invest in prolonging the war. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President noted that the direction of foreign policy remains important. In particular, Ukraine's relations with partners and probable steps that can help to defend and achieve results.