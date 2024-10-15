The DPRK is sending its soldiers to the front in Ukraine to strengthen ties with the Russian Federation

Sending North Korean soldiers to support the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine could become a source of valuable "foreign currency" for Kim Jong-un's regime and further strengthen its ties with the Kremlin.

Why is the DPRK sending its army to the front in Ukraine

As the publication notes, according to an anonymous representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, "several thousand" North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the front in Ukraine by the end of the year.

According to Daily NK, North Korean soldiers are probably already present in Russia, helping to restore the occupied Donbass. According to the publication, Pyongyang sent about 150 new workers to participate in reconstruction works in the territories captured by Russia.

Back in 2022, Russian officials positively assessed the participation of North Korean workers in overcoming the labor shortage. The Russian ambassador to the DPRK, Oleksandr Matsegora, said that North Korean construction workers are important for the restoration of the social and infrastructure spheres of Donbas.

North Korea has a long history of sending its citizens to work in Russia to earn the foreign currency that supports its economy. After the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of borders with China, Pyongyang's main trading partner, the need for new sources of income has become even more acute. Earnings from workers abroad are key to the economic stability of Kim Jong-un's regime, the publication writes Share

North Korean workers, mostly men, work in harsh conditions without proper protective equipment or training. Upon arrival in Russia, their passports are confiscated and the families remain in the DPRK, making escape impossible.

North Korea joined the war against Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence has data that indicates the participation of North Korea in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an evening address on October 14.

According to him, it is about the "actual inclusion" of the DPRK in the war. In addition, intelligence reported on Russia's relations with some other countries "which, unfortunately, are investing in prolonging the war."

Zelensky assured that no matter who helps Russia, the military-political leadership will respond to any cases "as harshly as is necessary to protect Ukraine."