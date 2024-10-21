The Russian Federation can use the North Korean military for assaults. They wanted to escape from their positions in Kurshchyna

18 North Korean soldiers who tried to escape from the positions of Russian troops in the Kursk region were detained by the Russians in the Komarchy district of the Bryansk region. This was reported by sources in Ukrainian intelligence to online.ua.

North Korean soldiers tried to escape from positions in Kurshchyna

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, about 40 military instructors from North Korea together with fifty Russian occupiers were in positions in the forest in the Kolyachek district of the Khomutovsky district of the Kursk region.

It was established that the North Koreans trained servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces in the use of balloons for military purposes. Instead, Russian military personnel trained representatives of North Korea in modern infantry combat using the experience of the so-called "SVO".

After completing the training course, the North Korean servicemen were left in a forest massif in the Kolyachek area of the Khomutov district for several days without food and without instructions regarding further plans and intentions.

On October 14, part of the North Koreans decided to voluntarily leave their positions in order to find the command of the Russian Armed Forces.

In two days, on October 16, the soldiers who disappeared from their positions were found and detained by the Russian occupiers. The distance from the place of escape was about 60 kilometers

Currently, all 40 military personnel of the DPRK, who were at positions in the Khomutovsky district, have been transferred to the Lhovsky district of the Kursk region for further involvement in the assault operations in the Kursk Region, sources inform.

The DPRK sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia

The confirmation from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called an emergency security meeting amid growing speculation that North Korea may be providing soldiers to fight Russia in Ukraine.

After the meeting, the NIS said it had confirmed "the beginning of North Korea's direct involvement" in the war in Ukraine after learning that troops from the North had been transferred to Russian Navy transport ships.

The NIS also said it had confirmed that Pyongyang began transporting its special forces to Russia from October 8 to 13.

According to the NIS, approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers were transported during the first phase using four amphibious assault ships and three escort vessels owned by Russia.