As the journalists managed to find out, the current opinion among American officials is that the United States has no leverage over North Korea, which has de facto entered the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

The US does not know how to stop North Korea

According to insiders of the publication, as of today, the team of the American leader Joe Biden is powerless and can do almost nothing to prevent the deepening of cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Anonymous sources do not hide that the United States has not been able to make any progress in curbing North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

In fact, this means that Washington does not know how to prevent the sending of North Korean soldiers to Ukraine.

Moreover, it is emphasized that American sanctions are not in effect, and Kim Jong-un ignores all proposals of the administration of US President Joe Biden regarding negotiations.

Moscow's recently restored relations with Pyongyang give the isolated North Korean regime a new diplomatic channel to the outside world that is not amenable to Western or international pressure.

Why did the DPRK dare to go to war against Ukraine

As previously mentioned, in 2024 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin vetoed the UN sanctions monitoring program on North Korea, which he had previously supported. In this way, he made it clear that he expects long-term cooperation with Pyongyang.

Currently, the question that worries the USA and other allies of Kyiv the most is what North Korean troops will do in Russia.

Official Washington believes that Russian soldiers can receive combat training and technical knowledge about Western defense systems from battle-hardened Russian troops, and then take them back to their country.