Do not repeat the fate of the Russians. The "I want to live" project appealed to the North Korean soldiers — video

The soldiers of the DPRK, who were sent to help Russia in the war, have the opportunity to avoid the fate of the Russian occupiers. Ukraine is ready to grant them asylum in the event of their capture.

Ukraine calls on North Korean soldiers to surrender and save their lives

We turn to the soldiers of the Korean People's Army, who were sent to help the Putin regime. You don't have to die senselessly on someone else's land. There is no need to repeat the fate of hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers who will never return home. Surrender! "Ukraine will shelter you, feed you and warm you ," the project notes. Share

Thousands of Russian occupiers who surrendered as prisoners made the right choice and are currently awaiting the end of a full-scale war in comfortable barracks, with three hot meals and medical care.

It doesn't matter how many soldiers Pyongyang sends to help Russia, it doesn't matter in what direction — Ukrainian prisoner of war camps are ready to accept soldiers of any nationality, religion and ideological views , — adds the "I want to live" project. Share

In order to contact the project, you must use one of the following methods:

via the Telegram bot at the link ;

by the numbers +38 044 350 89 17 or 688;

in Telegram or WhatsApp at the numbers +38 095 688 68 88, +38 093 688 68 88, +38 097 688 66 88.

Budanov revealed the real motives of the DPRK

According to the head of military intelligence, Kim Jong-un's regime is not giving its people or weapons to Russia for nothing.

All the decisions and actions of official Pyongyang are the result of the treaty on mutual assistance, which was previously signed by the Russian and North Korean dictators.

Vladimir Putin gives the DPRK money, technology, and in return receives military personnel and weapons. In fact, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is helping North Korea to circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear potential.

Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that Moscow is also transferring some technologies for low-power tactical nuclear weapons and underwater missile launch systems.

What is important to understand is that it is still an open question how North Korean soldiers will fight on the European battlefield, because they have not yet faced the realities of modern warfare dominated by tactical attack drones.