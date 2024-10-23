In exchange for soldiers, Russia helps North Korea strengthen its nuclear potential and circumvent sanctions — Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the DIU, reported that the DPRK sent at least 500 officers and three generals to Russia. In the coming week, North Korea is going to transfer another 2,600 of its soldiers to the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continues.

According to the head of military intelligence, Kim Jong-un's regime is not giving its people or weapons to Russia for nothing.

All the decisions and actions of official Pyongyang are the result of the treaty on mutual assistance, which was previously signed by the Russian and North Korean dictators.

Vladimir Putin gives the DPRK money, technology, and in return receives military personnel and weapons. In fact, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is helping North Korea to circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear potential.

Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that Moscow is also transferring some technologies for low-power tactical nuclear weapons and underwater missile launch systems.

What is important to understand is that it is still an open question how North Korean soldiers will fight on the European battlefield, because they have not yet faced the realities of modern warfare dominated by tactical attack drones.

North Korean soldiers can really become a serious problem for Ukraine

The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine assumed that they would need several weeks to adapt.

In addition, Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that this is an "unwanted experiment".

According to him, the soldiers of the Russian Federation are one thing, and the vast majority of them are unmotivated and resigned to their fate. Against this backdrop, the North Korean military may indeed be different, as they will enter the battlefield with a pre-programmed ideology.

Moreover, they have families in their homeland who can execute them if they do something wrong.

They solve some problems for the Russians. There are grounds for concern, Kyrylo Budanov warned.

According to the head of the DIU, North Korea has sent thousands of its soldiers to Russia, as well as representatives of the elite unit. We are talking about about 11 thousand soldiers.