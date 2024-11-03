South Korea may increase support for Ukraine through North Korean troops in Russia

South Korea's support for Ukraine may increase due to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia. In particular, we are talking about sending weapons.

South Korea is considering "all possible scenarios" in response to North Korea's actions in Russia

As analysts note, South Korea hinted at the possibility of increasing support for Ukraine after reports from Ukrainian intelligence about the deployment of North Korean troops near Russia's border with Ukraine.

Analysts refer to a statement by South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who said on November 1 that the country is considering "all possible scenarios", including the possibility of sending weapons to Ukraine, in response to North Korea's actions in Russia.

Cho also noted that South Korea will closely monitor North Korea's military activity in the Russian Federation and the benefits Pyongyang receives from Moscow to determine further actions.

On November 2, the Ukrainian General Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) reported that last week Russia transferred 7,000 North Korean troops to areas near the Ukrainian border.

According to intelligence, these forces are armed with 60mm mortars, AK-12 assault rifles, RPK/PKM machine guns, SVD/NVCH sniper rifles, Fenix and RPG-7 anti-tank missiles. In addition, the troops are equipped with night vision devices, thermal imagers and other optical equipment.

South Korea can supply offensive weapons to Ukraine

This was stated by Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hye after a briefing called by National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, where the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was discussed.

The President's National Security Council met after the National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea had decided to send about 12,000 troops to support Russia, with 1,500 already deployed in Russia's Far East.

The council said it posed a "serious security threat" to both South Korea and the international community, violating UN Security Council resolutions banning military cooperation with North Korea.

Kim Tae-hye emphasized that if this cooperation continues, South Korea will take decisive measures together with international partners.