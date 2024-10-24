In South Korea, the condition of providing weapons to Ukraine was named

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol announced the possibility of considering the provision of weapons to Ukraine depending on the level of military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.
Sok Yeol made such a statement after the summit with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Seoul.
The South Korean leader promised that the state "will not sit idly by" in response to the sending of troops from the DPRK to the Russian Federation.
He also added that Seoul adhered to the principle of not directly supplying lethal weapons, but the country could "consider this more flexibly depending on North Korea's military activities."
This was stated by Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hye after a briefing called by National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, where the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia was discussed.
The President's National Security Council met after the National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea had decided to send about 12,000 troops to support Russia, with 1,500 already deployed in Russia's Far East.
The council said it posed a "serious security threat" to both South Korea and the international community, violating UN Security Council resolutions banning military cooperation with North Korea.
Kim Tae-hye emphasized that if this cooperation continues, South Korea will take decisive measures together with international partners.
