According to the chief diplomat of North Korea, Choi Song Hui, the situation on the Korean peninsula can become "explosive" at any time. And the DPRK baselessly considers the USA and South Korea to be guilty of this.
North Korea accuses the US and South Korea of preparing a nuclear attack
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Song Hui said that the US and South Korea are preparing a nuclear attack on her country.
She said this during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.
She did not support her words with relevant evidence, but noted that there are ongoing consultations between Washington and Seoul, during which she believes such conspiracies take place.
Hui noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become "explosive" at any moment.
North Korea says it will fight Russia to the last
On November 1, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui arrived in Moscow on an official visit. She has already met with the odious Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and made a loud promise.
She began to publicly assure that her country supports "the fair struggle of the Russian military and people for the protection of the sovereign rights and security interests of their country" in Ukraine:
North Korea assures Russia that it will be with its Russian comrades until the day of victory, she said cynically.
