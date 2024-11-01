According to the chief diplomat of North Korea, Choi Song Hui, the situation on the Korean peninsula can become "explosive" at any time. And the DPRK baselessly considers the USA and South Korea to be guilty of this.

North Korea accuses the US and South Korea of preparing a nuclear attack

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Song Hui said that the US and South Korea are preparing a nuclear attack on her country.

She said this during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow.

She did not support her words with relevant evidence, but noted that there are ongoing consultations between Washington and Seoul, during which she believes such conspiracies take place.

Hui noted that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could become "explosive" at any moment.

According to her, North Korea needs to strengthen its nuclear arsenal and improve its readiness to launch a nuclear strike in response if necessary.

North Korea says it will fight Russia to the last

On November 1, North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui arrived in Moscow on an official visit. She has already met with the odious Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov and made a loud promise.

She began to publicly assure that her country supports "the fair struggle of the Russian military and people for the protection of the sovereign rights and security interests of their country" in Ukraine: