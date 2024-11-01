The entry of the DPRK into the war against Ukraine — how events can develop

Estonia's intelligence has announced a forecast that the North Korean military will not be able to change the situation at the front in the near future, and they also note significant losses when they start fighting on the side of Russia.

North Korean soldiers will not be able to change the course of the war

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, made a statement and forecast on this occasion.

According to his data, the North Korean military arrived in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation at the beginning of October, where they underwent preliminary training that lasted 2-4 weeks

It's just that their redeployment to the Ukrainian front is ongoing.

Ants Kiviselg suggested that the arrival of all the promised North Korean soldiers to participate in the war against Ukraine will take place in stages.

What is also important to understand is that the North Korean occupiers are trained to conduct military operations in mountainous terrain, that is, they will not know how to act on the Ukrainian front.

Likewise, their training does not involve conducting combat operations in such conditions. The training they undergo in the Russian Federation is certainly not of a very high level. Therefore, we can expect that North Korean units will suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, and probably even greater losses than the forces of the Russian Federation have suffered so far, — emphasized Kiviselg.

Kim Jong Un will do what he promised Putin

The Estonian colonel urged not to count on the fact that losses among North Korean soldiers will frighten official Pyongyang.

In fact, this means that North Korea will continue to send units to Russia and the Ukrainian front.

The current intelligence assessment remains that this deployment of North Korean units in Ukraine will continue, Ants Kiwiselg warned.

According to the colonel, the DPRK soldiers still will not be able to provide the Russian army with significant progress on the battlefield.