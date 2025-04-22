Trump's peace plan for Ukraine — what the US president has in mind

US leader Donald Trump has never revealed his peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Despite this, journalists were able to learn some of the details that the White House is most actively discussing.

What is known about Trump's peace plan?

Journalists point out that the specific details of the "peace agreement" have not yet been determined.

According to one insider, the deployment of European forces in Ukraine is currently being discussed if a ceasefire is reached.

The anonymous source notes that the most difficult part is what the security forces — or resilience forces — will look like.

"The Resilience Force is part of the security guarantees that Ukrainians want, and we hope they will get them," the insider emphasized. Share

In addition, the White House is focusing on forming a separate force to monitor the ceasefire, which would look like a "joint commission" of Russians, Ukrainians, and a third non-NATO country.

According to preliminary data, the States may also be involved — but not "with boots on the ground, but as a financial force, together with a third party."

The Wall Street Journal notes that Trump's plan could also include the US recognizing Ukraine's Crimea as Russian territory.