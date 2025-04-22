Trump's peace plan for Ukraine — what the US president has in mind

US leader Donald Trump has never revealed his peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Despite this, journalists were able to learn some of the details that the White House is most actively discussing.
Points of attention
- The plan may involve the US providing financial support rather than direct military intervention, with the possibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian territory.
- It's important to note that the specifics of the peace agreement have not been officially confirmed by the White House.
What is known about Trump's peace plan?
Journalists point out that the specific details of the "peace agreement" have not yet been determined.
According to one insider, the deployment of European forces in Ukraine is currently being discussed if a ceasefire is reached.
The anonymous source notes that the most difficult part is what the security forces — or resilience forces — will look like.
In addition, the White House is focusing on forming a separate force to monitor the ceasefire, which would look like a "joint commission" of Russians, Ukrainians, and a third non-NATO country.
According to preliminary data, the States may also be involved — but not "with boots on the ground, but as a financial force, together with a third party."
The Wall Street Journal notes that Trump's plan could also include the US recognizing Ukraine's Crimea as Russian territory.
However, it is important to understand that at this time this is only insider information — the White House has not officially confirmed it.
