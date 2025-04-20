A shock to the Russian economy. How Trump is unknowingly destroying Putin

US President Donald Trump has not imposed tariffs on aggressor Russia, but his trade war with other countries has already begun to destabilize the Russian economy. If it continues like this, dictator Vladimir Putin will have a lot of serious problems.

Russia could not avoid the consequences of Trump's trade war

Analysts point out that oil and gas account for about a third of the Russian state budget revenues.

What is important to understand is that this is also the main engine of the Kremlin's economy and its extremely vulnerable point.

Elina Rybakova, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, made a forecast on this matter.

If the price of oil continues to fall, they (Russians — ed.) will feel disadvantaged — they are already starting to feel it — if this continues, they will find themselves in a "guns against oil" situation, she emphasized. Share

According to JP Morgan analysts, the “tsunami” provoked by Donald Trump is unlikely to leave Russia unscathed.

Foreign experts also add that oil prices must remain low for long enough to have a real impact on Putin's military plans.