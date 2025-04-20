The American Fox News channel, which is one of the leading channels in the United States, called Kyiv a Russian city during the broadcast of the Easter service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Fox News provoked a new high-profile scandal

Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the fact that a well-known American television channel broadcast a church service in Russia, where the head of the Russian Orthodox Church appeared, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was also present.

In addition, there were broadcasts of Easter celebrations in different parts of the world, in particular, in the capital of Ukraine — Kyiv.

Initially, the OCU services at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral were signed as taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine.

However, later the broadcast featured the caption "Kyiv, Russia", which was fixed there for a long time.

Until the Fox News team publicly admitted its mistake and apologized to the people of Ukraine, who have been suffering from Russian aggression for over 11 years.