"life will triumph". Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

On the morning of April 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed all citizens of Ukraine on the occasion of the holiday of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He promised Ukrainians that “the hour of evil will end, and life will triumph.”
Points of attention
- Zelensky's message resonates with the significance of Easter as a symbol of hope and renewal, envisioning a future of peace and unity for Ukraine.
- The President's words inspire optimism and faith in a brighter tomorrow, echoing the sentiments of many Ukrainians longing for a peaceful and prosperous nation.
Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Easter
The Head of State recalled that every citizen of Ukraine dreams of this throughout the 1,152 days of the full-scale war.
The entire nation is united in this, especially today, April 20, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that together we fight for Ukraine and pray for it together.
