"life will triumph". Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

On the morning of April 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed all citizens of Ukraine on the occasion of the holiday of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He promised Ukrainians that “the hour of evil will end, and life will triumph.”

Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Easter

Evil has its hour, and God has its day. This is one of the meanings embedded in the story of Christ. That sooner or later, but inevitably, evil will retreat and life will triumph. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State recalled that every citizen of Ukraine dreams of this throughout the 1,152 days of the full-scale war.

The entire nation is united in this, especially today, April 20, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that together we fight for Ukraine and pray for it together.