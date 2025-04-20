"life will triumph". Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter
"life will triumph". Zelensky congratulates Ukrainians on Easter

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On the morning of April 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky addressed all citizens of Ukraine on the occasion of the holiday of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He promised Ukrainians that “the hour of evil will end, and life will triumph.”

  • Zelensky's message resonates with the significance of Easter as a symbol of hope and renewal, envisioning a future of peace and unity for Ukraine.
  • The President's words inspire optimism and faith in a brighter tomorrow, echoing the sentiments of many Ukrainians longing for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Evil has its hour, and God has its day. This is one of the meanings embedded in the story of Christ. That sooner or later, but inevitably, evil will retreat and life will triumph.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State recalled that every citizen of Ukraine dreams of this throughout the 1,152 days of the full-scale war.

The entire nation is united in this, especially today, April 20, when Ukrainians of all Christian denominations celebrate Easter on the same date.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that together we fight for Ukraine and pray for it together.

May the hour of evil end. The day of life will come. The day of peace. The day of Ukraine. A day that will last a century. And we will be able to gather together again. At one table. On a peaceful Easter. May all this come true. May God help us in this. May there be peace. May there be Ukraine. Christ is risen! Truly risen!

