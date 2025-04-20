What is really happening at the front — a report from the General Staff
What is really happening at the front — a report from the General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 20, 2025
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1152nd day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun. Over the past day, 127 combat clashes were recorded. In fact, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation immediately violated the "Easter truce" on the front, which was announced on the evening of April 19 by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Details on losses of the Russian army include personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, UAVs, and other equipment.
  • Report reveals intense military activities with air strikes, missile forces, and artillery engagements between the two sides.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 20, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/20/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 941,100 (+950) people;

  • tanks — 10,677 (+1) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,271 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,649 (+49) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,240 (+64) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,274 (+112) units;

  • special equipment — 3,859 (+1) units;

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Russian invaders carried out 103 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropped 170 anti-aircraft missiles, and also used 2,781 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

In addition, the Russian army carried out 5,912 artillery strikes, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three UAV control points, two air defense systems, five missile forces, and artillery of the Russian invaders.

