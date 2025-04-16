Polish leader Andrzej Duda has responded to threats from the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. The latter began to claim that in the event of a NATO attack on Russia or Belarus, "particularly aggressive" Poland and the Baltic states would be the first to suffer.

Duda put Russia in its place again

According to the Polish president, Naryshkin's new scandalous statements can be considered an example of "classic Russian disinformation."

In addition to misleading many people in different parts of the world, it is also typical of the Soviet school of propaganda.

This is what Russia says, which is moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, brazenly bringing them closer to the borders of NATO and the European Union. Russia, which is behaving aggressively towards NATO and implementing its cruel and bloodthirsty imperialism, has been attacking Ukraine for three years. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

Against this background, Andrzej Duda once again reminded that NATO is a defensive alliance, and all its actions are a response to Russian aggression.

One cannot also ignore the fact that the bloc's members have never started a war, unlike Russia.

In addition, the Polish leader called on his country's allies to continue the current policy course, which is based on strengthening security and stability.