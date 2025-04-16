Polish leader Andrzej Duda has responded to threats from the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. The latter began to claim that in the event of a NATO attack on Russia or Belarus, "particularly aggressive" Poland and the Baltic states would be the first to suffer.
Points of attention
- The confrontation highlights the importance of maintaining Euro-Atlantic ties and pursuing effective policies to ensure stability in the region.
- Russia's provocative actions, including moving nuclear weapons closer to NATO borders, are met with a firm response from Duda and allies.
Duda put Russia in its place again
According to the Polish president, Naryshkin's new scandalous statements can be considered an example of "classic Russian disinformation."
In addition to misleading many people in different parts of the world, it is also typical of the Soviet school of propaganda.
Against this background, Andrzej Duda once again reminded that NATO is a defensive alliance, and all its actions are a response to Russian aggression.
One cannot also ignore the fact that the bloc's members have never started a war, unlike Russia.
In addition, the Polish leader called on his country's allies to continue the current policy course, which is based on strengthening security and stability.
Duda believes that strengthening Euro-Atlantic ties and modernizing the armies of NATO countries is the only effective policy worth pursuing.
