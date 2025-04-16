On April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an attack on the location of the 112th Brigade of the Russian Missile Forces in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Region.
- Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate identified the 112th and 448th missile brigades as responsible for the missile strike on Sumy that resulted in the deaths of at least 35 civilians.
- The conflict continues to unfold as Ukrainian soldiers carry out strategic attacks on Russian military positions in response to the escalating violence.
Ukraine's revenge for Sumy is gaining momentum
Initially, a video of a nighttime attack on the headquarters of the 112th Missile Brigade in the Russian city of Shuya was leaked online.
It was a recording from the only surveillance camera in the settlement.
The explosion can be heard at 03:38:41 am, effectively confirming previous reports of the first attack at around 3:00 am.
What is important to understand is that on April 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that it was this brigade, together with the 448th, that struck Sumy on April 13, which led to the deaths of at least 35 civilians.
According to the latest data, 9 deaths are already known in Shuya.
Against this background, it is worth noting that on April 15, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which on Palm Sunday launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy and killed 35 people.
