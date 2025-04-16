Ukrainian Armed Forces intensify Russia's revenge for terrorist attack in Sumy — video

On April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an attack on the location of the 112th Brigade of the Russian Missile Forces in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Region.

Ukraine's revenge for Sumy is gaining momentum

Initially, a video of a nighttime attack on the headquarters of the 112th Missile Brigade in the Russian city of Shuya was leaked online.

It was a recording from the only surveillance camera in the settlement.

The explosion can be heard at 03:38:41 am, effectively confirming previous reports of the first attack at around 3:00 am.

In Russia, the location of the 112th Missile Forces Brigade of the Russian Federation in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Region, is currently under massive attack, the media reports. Share

What is important to understand is that on April 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that it was this brigade, together with the 448th, that struck Sumy on April 13, which led to the deaths of at least 35 civilians.

According to the latest data, 9 deaths are already known in Shuya.