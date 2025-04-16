Ukrainian Armed Forces intensify Russia's revenge for terrorist attack in Sumy — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Ukrainian Armed Forces intensify Russia's revenge for terrorist attack in Sumy — video

Ukraine's revenge for Sumy is gaining momentum
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On April 16, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched an attack on the location of the 112th Brigade of the Russian Missile Forces in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Region.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate identified the 112th and 448th missile brigades as responsible for the missile strike on Sumy that resulted in the deaths of at least 35 civilians.
  • The conflict continues to unfold as Ukrainian soldiers carry out strategic attacks on Russian military positions in response to the escalating violence.

Ukraine's revenge for Sumy is gaining momentum

Initially, a video of a nighttime attack on the headquarters of the 112th Missile Brigade in the Russian city of Shuya was leaked online.

It was a recording from the only surveillance camera in the settlement.

The explosion can be heard at 03:38:41 am, effectively confirming previous reports of the first attack at around 3:00 am.

In Russia, the location of the 112th Missile Forces Brigade of the Russian Federation in the city of Shuya, Ivanovo Region, is currently under massive attack, the media reports.

What is important to understand is that on April 13, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported that it was this brigade, together with the 448th, that struck Sumy on April 13, which led to the deaths of at least 35 civilians.

According to the latest data, 9 deaths are already known in Shuya.

Against this background, it is worth noting that on April 15, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in the Kursk region, which on Palm Sunday launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy and killed 35 people.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media reveals enormous scale of North Korea's aid to Russia
North Korea's military aid to Russia is increasing
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia will do something even more terrible." Lithuania issues warning to Ukrainians
What to expect from Russia for Easter
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 91 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?