Air defense forces neutralize 91 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
During a new air attack by the aggressor country Russia on Ukraine, which took place on the night of April 16, air defense forces were able to destroy 57 enemy drones, and another 34 drones were lost in location.

Points of attention

  • The successful neutralization of 91 drones demonstrates the capability and resilience of Ukraine's air defense forces in the face of external threats.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing need for vigilance and preparedness in safeguarding Ukraine's skies, urging solidarity and determination in the face of aggression.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on the night of April 16 (from 8:30 p.m. on April 15), the enemy attacked with 97 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, and Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 9:30 a.m., 57 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, center, and south of the country.

34 enemy drones-simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Poltava regions suffered.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of Ukraine.

