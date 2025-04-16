6 areas of concentration of the Russian army were hit by the Ukrainian AFU
6 areas of concentration of the Russian army were hit by the Ukrainian AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 16, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully attacked 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense systems, and two artillery systems of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlighted the ongoing large-scale armed aggression by Russia on the 1148th day of the conflict.
  • Ukrainian soldiers have managed to significantly weaken the Russian occupiers through successful military operations and targeted attacks.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 16, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 936,210 (+1,050) people,

  • tanks — 10,638 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,163 (+13) units,

  • artillery systems — 26,377 (+87) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,837 (+146) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,472 (+133) units,

  • special equipment — 3,804 (+3) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1148th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

In addition, it was indicated that 111 combat clashes were recorded on the front over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out 109 air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and settlements, dropping 177 guided bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out almost 6,600 attacks, 126 of them from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2,923 kamikaze drones for attacks.

