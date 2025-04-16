According to the DeepState monitoring project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to regain control over positions near the settlement of Vidrodzhennia near Pokrovsk, as well as in the Dniproenergia area in the Novopavlivske direction.
Points of attention
- The DeepState monitoring project highlights the successful efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in pushing back the Russian army and reclaiming strategic locations in Novopavlovsk direction.
- The conflict in the Donetsk region continues to unfold, with Ukrainian troops making headway in regaining control over key areas while facing resistance from the Russian army.
Украинские воины отбили часть позиций в Донецкой области
The DeepState team draws attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully recaptured previously lost positions from the Russian invaders in the area of the settlement of Vidrodzhennia.
What is important to understand is that it is located three kilometers south of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to push the Russian army away from Dniproenergy in the Novopavlovsk direction.
Despite all the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense.
According to the latest data, Russian soldiers have made some tactical advances in the areas of Nadiivka and Sukhaya Balka.
As mentioned earlier, on April 15, the commander of a tactical group in one of the areas in the Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, officially confirmed that his soldiers managed to expel the Russians from Dniproenergia, located in the Volnovakha district.
Moreover, he reported on the colossal losses of the Russian army on this section of the front.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-