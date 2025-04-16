Ukrainian soldiers recaptured some positions in the Donetsk region

According to the DeepState monitoring project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to regain control over positions near the settlement of Vidrodzhennia near Pokrovsk, as well as in the Dniproenergia area in the Novopavlivske direction.

The DeepState team draws attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully recaptured previously lost positions from the Russian invaders in the area of the settlement of Vidrodzhennia.

What is important to understand is that it is located three kilometers south of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to push the Russian army away from Dniproenergy in the Novopavlovsk direction.

Despite all the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense.

According to the latest data, Russian soldiers have made some tactical advances in the areas of Nadiivka and Sukhaya Balka.

As mentioned earlier, on April 15, the commander of a tactical group in one of the areas in the Donetsk region, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, officially confirmed that his soldiers managed to expel the Russians from Dniproenergia, located in the Volnovakha district.