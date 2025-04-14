Russia's war against Ukraine. British intelligence has named the actual losses of the Russian army

Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian occupation army has probably lost 138,000 people (killed and wounded) in the war against Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has probably already lost more than 920 thousand occupiers (killed and wounded). As of mid-April, the enemy has lost 138 thousand people since the beginning of 2025. Share

Citing data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, British intelligence writes that in March 2025, the average number of Russian casualties was approximately 1,300 people per day.

This figure has increased from 1,250 in February 2025, but remains below the very high daily figure of almost 1,600 in late 2024.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 14 April 2025.



Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 14 April 2025.

Intelligence suggests that Russian forces are likely trying to restore momentum on the front line after a period of reduced shelling in the first months of the year.