Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but there is one "but"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but there is one "but"

Rotte dotted all the i's
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Ukraine's accession to the Alliance remains irreversible, but it will not be an element of a potential peace agreement with Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned during his visit to Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Mark Rutte highlighted the importance of bringing Ukraine to a lasting peace, moving beyond temporary solutions towards a comprehensive ceasefire and peace accord.
  • The key allies of Kyiv are committed to ensuring 'real peace' for Ukraine, emphasizing the significance of a sustainable and enduring peace agreement.

Rotte dotted all the i's

The NATO Secretary General reassured Ukrainians, emphasizing that the decision of the 2024 Washington Summit, according to which Ukraine's path to membership in the Alliance is irreversible, will not lose its force.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible. That was the outcome of the Washington Summit, and nothing has changed. When we said that Ukraine would one day become a member of NATO, we never promised that it would be part of a peace agreement.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

As the Secretary General of the Alliance noted, the key goal of Kyiv's allies is currently to ensure "real peace" for Ukraine.

On this path, one cannot agree to a temporary freeze on the war, similar to the Minsk agreements.

"Of course, what the American president is working on is bringing Ukraine to a lasting, lasting peace. That is, not to Minsk-3, but to a real ceasefire and peace agreement," added Mark Rutte.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO warns of Putin's new plans for nuclear weapons
What is Russia up to again?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz expressed his position on Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO
Merz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Rutte's visit to Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?