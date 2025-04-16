Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but there is one "but"

Ukraine's accession to the Alliance remains irreversible, but it will not be an element of a potential peace agreement with Russia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned during his visit to Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Rotte dotted all the i's

The NATO Secretary General reassured Ukrainians, emphasizing that the decision of the 2024 Washington Summit, according to which Ukraine's path to membership in the Alliance is irreversible, will not lose its force.

Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible. That was the outcome of the Washington Summit, and nothing has changed. When we said that Ukraine would one day become a member of NATO, we never promised that it would be part of a peace agreement. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

As the Secretary General of the Alliance noted, the key goal of Kyiv's allies is currently to ensure "real peace" for Ukraine.

On this path, one cannot agree to a temporary freeze on the war, similar to the Minsk agreements.