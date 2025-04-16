According to Lithuanian diplomat Kęstutis Budris, on Easter, the aggressor country Russia may carry out an even more brutal attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine than the recent airstrike on Sumy.
Points of attention
- Statements highlighting the need for the European Union to take decisive steps and not back down on sanctions or support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
- Importance of the upcoming Easter period as a potential turning point in the geopolitical dynamics between Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union.
What to expect from Russia for Easter
According to a Lithuanian diplomat, he considers the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed at least 35 people, to be "barbaric."
He also voiced the prediction that the aggressor country Russia could carry out an even more brutal and terrifying attack during the upcoming Easter holidays.
Kēstutis Budris suggested that such actions by the Kremlin could become a new starting point in mobilizing Western pressure on Russia.
As the head of Lithuanian diplomacy noted, the terrorist attack in Sumy became a certain impetus for the countries of the European Union to take more decisive steps.
This is not only about economic restrictions against the Kremlin, but also about the issue of additional support for Ukraine.
