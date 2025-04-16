"Russia will do something even more terrible." Lithuania issues warning to Ukrainians

According to Lithuanian diplomat Kęstutis Budris, on Easter, the aggressor country Russia may carry out an even more brutal attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine than the recent airstrike on Sumy.

What to expect from Russia for Easter

According to a Lithuanian diplomat, he considers the Russian attack on Sumy, which killed at least 35 people, to be "barbaric."

He also voiced the prediction that the aggressor country Russia could carry out an even more brutal and terrifying attack during the upcoming Easter holidays.

Kēstutis Budris suggested that such actions by the Kremlin could become a new starting point in mobilizing Western pressure on Russia.

This week is Holy Week, we'll get to Easter — I have no doubt that Russia will do something even more terrible on Easter. Maybe that will be the tipping point where we say, okay, look, we need to tighten the sanctions. Kęstutis Budris Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

As the head of Lithuanian diplomacy noted, the terrorist attack in Sumy became a certain impetus for the countries of the European Union to take more decisive steps.

This is not only about economic restrictions against the Kremlin, but also about the issue of additional support for Ukraine.