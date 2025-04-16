Media reveals enormous scale of North Korea's aid to Russia

A new investigation by Reuters and the British think tank has revealed that over the past year and a half, the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has transferred at least 4 million artillery shells to Russia, which the Russians are actively using in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea's military aid to Russia is increasing

As journalists managed to find out, the supplies are being made massively and systematically.

What is important to understand is that we are talking not only about sea routes, but also about rail routes.

The new investigation confirmed 64 voyages to the North Korean port of Rajin, made from September 2023 to March 2025 by four Russian-flagged container ships — Angara, Maria, Maia-1, and Lady R — to the Russian ports of Vostochny and Dunay.

Journalists and analysts have documented the delivery of nearly 16,000 containers of North Korean shells and other ammunition.

They were transported by rail to warehouses near the Ukrainian border.

What is important to understand is that it is impossible to confirm the presence of ammunition inside each shipping container.

Despite this, analysts decided to determine the so-called "conservative range" — it is about 4 to 6 million artillery shells.

Infographic: Reuters

We also cannot ignore the fact that the DPRK is actively supplying Russia with MLRS, self-propelled artillery systems, and ballistic missiles.