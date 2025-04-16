When Ukraine and the US can sign a subsoil agreement — Bessent's statement

There is a high probability that official Kyiv and Washington could sign a mineral agreement this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said.
- Anonymous sources reveal that the deal is seen by Donald Trump's team as a means to recover costs in Ukraine, with estimates indicating significant profits from the fund.
- The estimated size of the agreement has been adjusted, with Washington's figure aligning closely with Kyiv's estimate, signaling progress towards a mutually beneficial deal.
Ukraine and the US are close to signing a subsoil agreement
As Scott Bessent noted, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team recently came up with a counterproposal on this issue.
This led to the negotiations being delayed. Moreover, they are still ongoing.
According to an insider, the talks between the technical groups between the countries were indeed constructive.
Another anonymous source said that Donald Trump's team still views the deal as an opportunity to recoup its costs in Ukraine from the profits from the fund.
What is important to understand is that its size has not yet been determined in the latest project.
Despite this, insiders claim that Washington has lowered its estimate from $300 billion to around $100 billion.
