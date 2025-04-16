When Ukraine and the US can sign a subsoil agreement — Bessent's statement
Category
Economics
Publication date

When Ukraine and the US can sign a subsoil agreement — Bessent's statement

Ukraine and the US are close to signing a subsoil agreement
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

There is a high probability that official Kyiv and Washington could sign a mineral agreement this week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant said.

Points of attention

  • Anonymous sources reveal that the deal is seen by Donald Trump's team as a means to recover costs in Ukraine, with estimates indicating significant profits from the fund.
  • The estimated size of the agreement has been adjusted, with Washington's figure aligning closely with Kyiv's estimate, signaling progress towards a mutually beneficial deal.

Ukraine and the US are close to signing a subsoil agreement

As Scott Bessent noted, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team recently came up with a counterproposal on this issue.

This led to the negotiations being delayed. Moreover, they are still ongoing.

"We are very, very close. The agreement could be signed this week," the US Treasury Secretary emphasized.

According to an insider, the talks between the technical groups between the countries were indeed constructive.

Another anonymous source said that Donald Trump's team still views the deal as an opportunity to recoup its costs in Ukraine from the profits from the fund.

What is important to understand is that its size has not yet been determined in the latest project.

Despite this, insiders claim that Washington has lowered its estimate from $300 billion to around $100 billion.

This is very close to the official Kyiv estimate of over $90 billion.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place
Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine got its way from the US
Ukraine continues to defend its interests
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump threatens China with tariffs of up to a record 245%
The White House
The US continues to increase pressure on China

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?