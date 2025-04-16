According to The Economist, members of US leader Donald Trump's team have expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts of EU members to strengthen Ukraine amid its war with the aggressor country Russia.

What is Trump's team unhappy about?

Journalists are drawing attention to a number of steps by the White House that actually indicate a withdrawal from support for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is not only about the withdrawal of the military from the key base in Rzeszow, but also about reducing the presence in the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

We also cannot ignore the fact that it was the administration that imposed a basic 10 percent tariff on Ukraine, but Russia was not affected by such restrictions.

Another sign of the times is that Pentagon officials recently questioned one of their allies about why it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that some of Trump's aides even complained in private conversations that they were "fed up" with Europe's efforts to strengthen Ukraine.