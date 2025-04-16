Trump's team has staged a showdown with the European Union over Ukraine
What is Trump's team unhappy about?
Source:  The Economist

According to The Economist, members of US leader Donald Trump's team have expressed dissatisfaction with the efforts of EU members to strengthen Ukraine amid its war with the aggressor country Russia.

  • The showdown signifies a significant change in US-EU relations regarding Ukraine and raises concerns about the future of international support for the country.
  • Journalists emphasize the challenges of interpreting signals from the chaotic administration, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

Journalists are drawing attention to a number of steps by the White House that actually indicate a withdrawal from support for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that this is not only about the withdrawal of the military from the key base in Rzeszow, but also about reducing the presence in the Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine.

We also cannot ignore the fact that it was the administration that imposed a basic 10 percent tariff on Ukraine, but Russia was not affected by such restrictions.

Another sign of the times is that Pentagon officials recently questioned one of their allies about why it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Moreover, it is indicated that some of Trump's aides even complained in private conversations that they were "fed up" with Europe's efforts to strengthen Ukraine.

As is always the case with such a chaotic administration, it is difficult to distinguish the real signal from the noise, the journalists emphasize.

