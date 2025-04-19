According to former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, US leader Donald Trump's statements about his willingness to refuse to participate in peace talks on Ukraine indicate that his plan is close to complete failure.
Points of attention
- The failure to halt Russia's advances in Ukraine under Trump's administration has given Russia hope and jeopardizes the progress made towards resolving the conflict.
- Despite the potential setback from the US, Wallace believes that Europe has the capability to take a proactive role in supporting Ukraine and addressing the crisis.
Trump is ready to surrender
Wallace suggested that the US president is actually not very good at making deals.
According to Wallace, the United States may "simply become an outside observer" and lose its leadership role in the current situation.
Moreover, many of Kyiv's European allies are beginning to consider the US a supporter of Russia.
The British politician drew attention to the fact that it was Donald Trump who gave Russia hope that it could still defeat Ukraine and achieve all its goals.
Wallace believes that the EU will not abandon Ukraine to its fate, even if the United States does.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-