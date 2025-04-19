"Failure." Why Trump Still Hasn't Stopped Russia
"Failure." Why Trump Still Hasn't Stopped Russia

Trump is ready to surrender
Source:  The Times

According to former British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, US leader Donald Trump's statements about his willingness to refuse to participate in peace talks on Ukraine indicate that his plan is close to complete failure.

Points of attention

  • The failure to halt Russia's advances in Ukraine under Trump's administration has given Russia hope and jeopardizes the progress made towards resolving the conflict.
  • Despite the potential setback from the US, Wallace believes that Europe has the capability to take a proactive role in supporting Ukraine and addressing the crisis.

Trump is ready to surrender

Wallace suggested that the US president is actually not very good at making deals.

"I think he will want to shift the focus from the fact that he promised to finish it in 24 hours... At the moment it looks like he is going to have a resounding fiasco. I think he will want to change the subject and focus on China," predicts the former British defence secretary.

According to Wallace, the United States may "simply become an outside observer" and lose its leadership role in the current situation.

Moreover, many of Kyiv's European allies are beginning to consider the US a supporter of Russia.

The British politician drew attention to the fact that it was Donald Trump who gave Russia hope that it could still defeat Ukraine and achieve all its goals.

Wallace believes that the EU will not abandon Ukraine to its fate, even if the United States does.

"If Europe wants to do something and solve this problem, it can take a step forward," the former minister added.

