Zelensky announced Ukraine's position regarding Article 5 of NATO in the event of membership in the Alliance
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky announced Ukraine's position regarding Article 5 of NATO in the event of membership in the Alliance

Office of the President of Ukraine
Ukraine named the compromise it is ready to make
Читати українською

The team of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi agrees that in the event of Ukraine joining NATO during the war, Article 5 of the Alliance may not apply to its entire territory.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of its lands.
  • In addition, it is not going to trade its own lands for the sake of joining the Alliance.
  • It became known who is blocking Ukraine's path to NATO.

Ukraine named the compromise it is ready to make

The president made a statement on this matter at a press conference on Sunday, December 1, with the head of the European Council, Antonio Kosta, in Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine will never legally recognize any occupation of its lands by Russia.

According to the head of state, there cannot be an invitation to NATO of part of the territory of Ukraine.

This is an automatic recognition that all other territories are not only in danger, but also that other territories are not Ukrainian. Therefore, Ukraine will never go for it. If this is an invitation, then only to all territories... But we understand that the 5th amendment (referring to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. — ed.), when you are a member of NATO, cannot act during a war on the entire territory of Ukraine, therefore that countries against the risks of involving them in war.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that Ukraine has not yet received any proposals from its partners on the format of membership in the bloc.

Who blocks Ukraine's accession to NATO

As the head of state reported on December 1, the USA, Germany and Hungary remain skeptical about the possibility of inviting Ukraine to NATO.

The mass media asked Volodymyr Zelenskyi whether Ukrainians should expect a positive decision on December 3-4 from the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of NATO member countries regarding the approval of the recommendation to the leaders of these states to invite Ukraine to future membership.

It depends on the partners. They know our position. We would like a recommendation from the foreign ministers, but there is no illusion. There are those skeptical countries, the USA is currently included in the list of this, unfortunately, skepticism, — the president emphasized.

Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that he currently does not know what decision can be expected from the American leader Joe Biden.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kim Jong Un made a secret promise to Putin regarding Ukraine
Kim
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump held another secret negotiation regarding Ukraine
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's entry into NATO. Which Alliance members oppose
There is still no consensus on inviting Ukraine to NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?