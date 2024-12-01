Zelensky announced Ukraine's position regarding Article 5 of NATO in the event of membership in the Alliance

The team of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi agrees that in the event of Ukraine joining NATO during the war, Article 5 of the Alliance may not apply to its entire territory.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of its lands.
- In addition, it is not going to trade its own lands for the sake of joining the Alliance.
- It became known who is blocking Ukraine's path to NATO.
Ukraine named the compromise it is ready to make
The president made a statement on this matter at a press conference on Sunday, December 1, with the head of the European Council, Antonio Kosta, in Kyiv.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Ukraine will never legally recognize any occupation of its lands by Russia.
According to the head of state, there cannot be an invitation to NATO of part of the territory of Ukraine.
He also officially confirmed that Ukraine has not yet received any proposals from its partners on the format of membership in the bloc.
Who blocks Ukraine's accession to NATO
As the head of state reported on December 1, the USA, Germany and Hungary remain skeptical about the possibility of inviting Ukraine to NATO.
The mass media asked Volodymyr Zelenskyi whether Ukrainians should expect a positive decision on December 3-4 from the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of NATO member countries regarding the approval of the recommendation to the leaders of these states to invite Ukraine to future membership.
Volodymyr Zelensky does not hide that he currently does not know what decision can be expected from the American leader Joe Biden.
