A meeting between North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un and the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andriy Belousov, took place in North Korea.

What Kim Jong Un promised to Russia

As the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed on November 29, a Russian military delegation led by Minister of Defense Andriy Belousov arrived in North Korea to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Kim and Belousov reached a "satisfactory consensus" on strengthening the strategic partnership and protecting the sovereignty, security interests, and international justice of each country in the face of the rapidly changing international security situation, according to North Korean state media.

In addition, it is emphasized that the dictator Kim Jong-un stated that North Korea "will always support the policy of the Russian Federation to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the imperialists' desire for hegemony.

Moreover, it is indicated that he secretly promised the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, his unwavering support in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is important to know about the position of the DPRK

Official Pyongyang has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a defensive response to what Russia and North Korea call NATO's "reckless" eastward push.

Two months ago, it became known that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation received new Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles from North Korea and used them to attack Kyiv this summer.

The Hwasong-11 has a range of about 700 km and can be equipped with nuclear or conventional warheads.

This month, it was announced that North Korea is significantly expanding a key facility for the production of ballistic missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.