A meeting between North Korea's dictator Kim Jong-un and the head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Andriy Belousov, took place in North Korea.
Points of attention
- Kim Jong Un and Russian Defense Minister Andriy Belousov reached a 'satisfactory consensus' on strengthening strategic partnership during their meeting in North Korea.
- North Korea supports Russia's aggressive policy, including the war against Ukraine, and has promised unwavering support to Putin in the conflict.
- The growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia in weapon production raises concerns about the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.
- Official Pyongyang justifies Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a defensive response to NATO's 'reckless' eastward push, highlighting their alignment with Russia's interests.
- North Korea's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and the involvement of North Korean soldiers in the conflict indicate the depth of their collaboration with Russia against Ukraine.
What Kim Jong Un promised to Russia
As the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially confirmed on November 29, a Russian military delegation led by Minister of Defense Andriy Belousov arrived in North Korea to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
In addition, it is emphasized that the dictator Kim Jong-un stated that North Korea "will always support the policy of the Russian Federation to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of the imperialists' desire for hegemony.
Moreover, it is indicated that he secretly promised the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, his unwavering support in the war of aggression against Ukraine.
What is important to know about the position of the DPRK
Official Pyongyang has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a defensive response to what Russia and North Korea call NATO's "reckless" eastward push.
Two months ago, it became known that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation received new Hwasong-11 ballistic missiles from North Korea and used them to attack Kyiv this summer.
This month, it was announced that North Korea is significantly expanding a key facility for the production of ballistic missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there are more than 11,000 North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia, and they have already participated in battles against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-