When will the advance of the Russian army slow down — NATO's forecast
When will the advance of the Russian army slow down — NATO's forecast

The Russian army will not be able to advance forever
Читати українською

Alliance analysts have concluded that the Russian invaders will slow down their advance on the Ukrainian front if they manage to capture the city of Pokrovsk.

Points of attention

  • It is expected that the Armed Forces will soon be able to more effectively deter the enemy's offensive.
  • Ukraine did not lose the chance to keep the city of Pokrovsk under its control.
  • Winter weather will affect the battlefield and the front line.

The Russian army will not be able to advance forever

According to a representative of the NATO leadership, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Russians have recently demonstrated an extremely fast pace of advancement in Ukraine.

He also does not hide that the Ukrainian front line is under increasing pressure.

There was a period when I talked about the Russians advancing by 10 meters per day, now in some places we see changes of up to 10 kilometers per day, — noted the representative of the bloc.

Despite this, it is important to understand that it was "simple territory" for the enemy, that is, in the future, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will have the opportunity to restrain the onslaught more effectively.

We expect that after Pokrovsk the advance will slow down, since the Ukrainians have prepared a line of fortifications there. We expect that there will be stronger resistance, the insider emphasized.

Is there a chance for the Armed Forces to prevent the fall of Pokrovsk

Journalists asked a NATO representative whether Ukrainian soldiers can still keep the city under their control.

According to the latter, he does not consider Pokrovsk's capture absolutely inevitable.

I'm not going to predict if Pokrovsk will fall for sure, or when it might happen, but right now Russia really has momentum that plays in its favor, the insider replied.

In addition, he added that forecasts regarding the change in the trend of moving the front line and the possibility of the Ukrainians moving into a counteroffensive are more cautious.

Winter weather will affect — after all, the mud in the fields hinders the advance of the front line. However, the main thing that can stop the advance of the Russians is military personnel and a sufficient number of the necessary weapons, said the NATO representative.

