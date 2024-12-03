When will the advance of the Russian army slow down — NATO's forecast

Alliance analysts have concluded that the Russian invaders will slow down their advance on the Ukrainian front if they manage to capture the city of Pokrovsk.
Points of attention
- It is expected that the Armed Forces will soon be able to more effectively deter the enemy's offensive.
- Ukraine did not lose the chance to keep the city of Pokrovsk under its control.
- Winter weather will affect the battlefield and the front line.
The Russian army will not be able to advance forever
According to a representative of the NATO leadership, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the Russians have recently demonstrated an extremely fast pace of advancement in Ukraine.
He also does not hide that the Ukrainian front line is under increasing pressure.
Despite this, it is important to understand that it was "simple territory" for the enemy, that is, in the future, the Defense Forces of Ukraine will have the opportunity to restrain the onslaught more effectively.
Is there a chance for the Armed Forces to prevent the fall of Pokrovsk
Journalists asked a NATO representative whether Ukrainian soldiers can still keep the city under their control.
According to the latter, he does not consider Pokrovsk's capture absolutely inevitable.
In addition, he added that forecasts regarding the change in the trend of moving the front line and the possibility of the Ukrainians moving into a counteroffensive are more cautious.
