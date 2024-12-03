It will be terrible. One of Trump's plans for Ukraine was evaluated in Luxembourg

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, if the new US President Donald Trump blocks American aid to Ukraine, then some other allies of Kyiv will make the same decision.

In Luxembourg, the consequences of Trump's possible decisions were predicted

Xavier Bettel draws attention to the fact that, as of today, Ukraine primarily needs support in weapons from its partners.

Official Kyiv itself constantly publicly calls for this.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg cherishes the hope that this aid will not be permanently blocked after the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

If Trump says, "Here's my plan, I'm going to stop giving money," then one by one others will do the same, and then it will actually happen. We will fail Ukraine, and it will be terrible. They are fighting for us, we should not forget that. But I do not think that we are ready to send people there Xavier Bettel Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg

How Bettel assesses the potential introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine

The diplomat does not hide that he is currently against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, as he considers it an escalating decision.

He made this statement before the beginning of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Alliance countries in Brussels on Tuesday, December 3.

Journalists asked him to assess the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine "to ensure possible peace."

Troops on the ground mean war, and we need to remember that, said the head of the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Bettel expressed skepticism about the position of countries allegedly ready to send troops to Ukraine.