It will be terrible. One of Trump's plans for Ukraine was evaluated in Luxembourg

According to the head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, if the new US President Donald Trump blocks American aid to Ukraine, then some other allies of Kyiv will make the same decision.
Points of attention
- Blocking American aid to Ukraine could lead to dire consequences.
- Ukraine is in dire need of arms support from all its partners.
- The head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg opposes the sending of NATO troops to Ukraine due to the possible escalation nature of this step.
In Luxembourg, the consequences of Trump's possible decisions were predicted
Xavier Bettel draws attention to the fact that, as of today, Ukraine primarily needs support in weapons from its partners.
Official Kyiv itself constantly publicly calls for this.
The head of the Foreign Ministry of Luxembourg cherishes the hope that this aid will not be permanently blocked after the return of Donald Trump to the White House.
How Bettel assesses the potential introduction of NATO troops into Ukraine
The diplomat does not hide that he is currently against sending NATO troops to Ukraine, as he considers it an escalating decision.
He made this statement before the beginning of the meeting of foreign ministers of the Alliance countries in Brussels on Tuesday, December 3.
Journalists asked him to assess the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine "to ensure possible peace."
In addition, it is indicated that Bettel expressed skepticism about the position of countries allegedly ready to send troops to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-