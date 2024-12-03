The NATO Secretary General for the first time disclosed the content of the negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

The NATO Secretary General for the first time disclosed the content of the negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine

What Trump and Rutte discussed
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he warned the new US President Donald Trump about the "serious threat" from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine is pushed to sign a bad peace agreement with Russia.

Points of attention

  • Mark Rutte told what exactly they discussed with Trump.
  • NATO Secretary General called for increased support for Ukraine on the eve of possible peace talks with Russia.
  • Rutte named his priority task as of today.

What Trump and Rutte discussed

The first meeting of the new NATO Secretary General and the newly elected US President took place on November 23.

During it, Rutte told his visage about threats related to Russia's supply of missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran.

Iran receives money from Russia in exchange for, for example, missiles, as well as drone technology. And this money is used to support Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as to manage the conflict outside the region.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

Secretary General of NATO

According to Marc Rutte, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping "may think about something else in the future if there is no good agreement (for Ukraine)."

In this way, the NATO Secretary General made it clear to Donald Trump that China is ready to invade Taiwan, but this will happen only if Ukraine falls.

Donald Trump and Mark Rutte (Photo: nato.int)

Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine

We cannot allow a situation where the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and the Russian leader, Xi Jinping and Iran are happy about the fact that they have reached an agreement that does not suit Ukraine, because in the long term this will pose a serious security threat not only to Europe, but also for the USA, said NATO Secretary General.

According to Mark Rutte, it is extremely important to strengthen Ukraine and its army as much as possible on the eve of potential peace talks with the aggressor country Russia.

The most important thing now is to make sure that when (Vladimir) Zelenskyi decides to start peace talks, he will be able to do it from a position of strength.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

Secretary General of NATO

The Secretary General of the Alliance does not hide that this is currently a priority for him personally.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The NATO Secretary General ordered to change the trajectory of Russia's war against Ukraine
NATO plans to bring Ukraine's victory closer
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine turned to NATO with a secret proposal
Ukraine continues its struggle to join NATO
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's entry into NATO. Which Alliance members oppose
There is still no consensus on inviting Ukraine to NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?