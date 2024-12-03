The NATO Secretary General for the first time disclosed the content of the negotiations with Trump regarding Ukraine

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he warned the new US President Donald Trump about the "serious threat" from China, Iran and North Korea if Ukraine is pushed to sign a bad peace agreement with Russia.
Points of attention
- Mark Rutte told what exactly they discussed with Trump.
- NATO Secretary General called for increased support for Ukraine on the eve of possible peace talks with Russia.
- Rutte named his priority task as of today.
What Trump and Rutte discussed
The first meeting of the new NATO Secretary General and the newly elected US President took place on November 23.
During it, Rutte told his visage about threats related to Russia's supply of missile technology to North Korea and cash to Iran.
According to Marc Rutte, the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping "may think about something else in the future if there is no good agreement (for Ukraine)."
In this way, the NATO Secretary General made it clear to Donald Trump that China is ready to invade Taiwan, but this will happen only if Ukraine falls.
Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine
According to Mark Rutte, it is extremely important to strengthen Ukraine and its army as much as possible on the eve of potential peace talks with the aggressor country Russia.
The Secretary General of the Alliance does not hide that this is currently a priority for him personally.
