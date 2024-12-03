Suicide army. How and why does Russia encourage its soldiers to commit suicide

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine learned about how the military command of the Russian army is pushing its soldiers to settle scores with their lives directly on the battlefield.

The Russian army sneezes for the lives of its soldiers

As Ukrainian spies managed to find out, the commanders hand out paper instructions for committing suicide to all Russian invaders who are thrown to the front for the war against Ukraine.

The headline calls to "respect your honor to the end" and describes the algorithm for committing suicide with a firearm or a grenade, says GUR. Share

It is important to understand that every soldier of the Russian Federation in a critical situation is ordered to shoot himself in the head, under the chin or in the center of the forehead.

"It is important to keep calm and confidently pull the trigger," the command of the Russian army actually orders the occupiers.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, if there are no weapons or ammunition, the Russian occupier is advised to use a grenade.

GUR once again appealed to all soldiers of the Russian Federation

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the described strategy of the Russian butcher commanders is a confirmation of the ever deeper degradation of the occupying army of the Russian Federation ―

As noted by the military intelligence of Ukraine, we are currently talking about an army of suicides in the literal sense.

Against this background, GUR reminds about the state project of Ukraine for voluntary surrender "I want to live".

Watch the special address of the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, to the Russian soldiers: