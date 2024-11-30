The first head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, former deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Skipalskyi emphasized that the current head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov always does his job well, which is why the aggressor country Russia is so afraid of him and trying to remove him.
Who and why is jealous of Budanov
According to Oleksandr Skipalskyi, he saw the first wave of fakes about Kyryll Budanov, which were spread by some Ukrainian mass media
As the former head of DIU noted, the syndrome of political image is also added to this, but in reality this is a very dangerous trend that cannot be allowed.
Oleksandr Skipalsky emphasized that the political image of those who cannot, is not capable, does not cope in a high position or abuses power, will fall in society, while the image of authoritative combat generals will grow.
Skipalsky addressed all Budanov's enemies and opponents
The lieutenant general draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian military intelligence is built on the principles of American military intelligence and some European countries.
What is important to understand is a structure that does not involve totalitarian influence.
According to him, the agent network really works, after 5-10 transmissions there is someone who will believe in the correctness of the message and start making statements that, they say, it is necessary to change the structures of the DIU and deal a devastating blow to the military intelligence system.
