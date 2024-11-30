"Budanov is in his place". The ex-deputy head of the SSU on the Kremlin's attempts to discredit the DIU
"Budanov is in his place". The ex-deputy head of the SSU on the Kremlin's attempts to discredit the DIU

Who and why is jealous of Budanov
Source:  OBOZ.UA

The first head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, former deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Skipalskyi emphasized that the current head of the DIU Kyrylo Budanov always does his job well, which is why the aggressor country Russia is so afraid of him and trying to remove him.

Points of attention

  • According to the first head of the DIU, some Ukrainian generals are simply jealous of Kyril Budanov.
  • Against this background, Skipalsky warned that attempts to discredit the head of military intelligence could have serious consequences.
  • The lieutenant general emphasized that he supports Kyril Budanov.

Who and why is jealous of Budanov

According to Oleksandr Skipalskyi, he saw the first wave of fakes about Kyryll Budanov, which were spread by some Ukrainian mass media

In my opinion, this is a person (Kyrylo Budanov — ed.) who is on the spot. It is such a young combat general in the conditions of war that should lead such an important structure as the Main Directorate of Intelligence. But because he is young and has achievements, he is envied. He said, how is it that Budanov is celebrated, but I, also the general, are ignored.

Oleksandr Skipalskyi

Oleksandr Skipalskyi

Ex-head of the DIU, ex-deputy head of the SSU, lieutenant general

As the former head of DIU noted, the syndrome of political image is also added to this, but in reality this is a very dangerous trend that cannot be allowed.

Oleksandr Skipalsky emphasized that the political image of those who cannot, is not capable, does not cope in a high position or abuses power, will fall in society, while the image of authoritative combat generals will grow.

Skipalsky addressed all Budanov's enemies and opponents

The lieutenant general draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian military intelligence is built on the principles of American military intelligence and some European countries.

What is important to understand is a structure that does not involve totalitarian influence.

President Zelensky made the correct statement — that Budanov is in place today, Budanov is working. And I think that's how it should be. Which Ukrainian power structure in Ukraine is the most annoying to Russia? The biggest thing is military intelligence, — emphasized Skipalskyi.

According to him, the agent network really works, after 5-10 transmissions there is someone who will believe in the correctness of the message and start making statements that, they say, it is necessary to change the structures of the DIU and deal a devastating blow to the military intelligence system.

As a person who participated in laying the foundations on which Ukrainian military intelligence successfully fulfills its tasks, I have the moral right to say: hands off the DIU and Kyryll Budanov.

Oleksandr Skipalskyi

Oleksandr Skipalskyi

Ex-head of the DIU, ex-deputy head of the SSU, lieutenant general

