Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of the DIU, said that the aggressor Russia was preparing for a new genocide of the Ukrainian people long before the full-scale invasion that took place on February 24, 2022.

Russia planned the genocide of the Ukrainian people in detail

According to Kirill Budanov, the preparation of the Russian Federation for the genocide included the formation of firing lists, mobile mobile crematoria, and also provided for mass burials.

This statement was made by the head of the DIU during a speech at the forum "Genocidal practices of the Russian Federation in Ukraine: from the Holodomor to the Russian-Ukrainian war."

The head of Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was purposefully preparing for the genocide of Ukrainians long before the start of a full-scale invasion.

As you know, Putin has publicly denied the Ukrainian nation's right to exist many times.

Russian propaganda, higher state authorities, high-ranking officials and the entire state machine, having received such a blessing from their leader, repeatedly called for the destruction of Ukrainians. Kyrylo Budanov Head of the DIU

As the head of Ukrainian intelligence noted, the genocide of Ukrainians has actually turned into a mandatory public belief in Russia, brought down from above.

Photo: facebook.com/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine/

Who was the first thing Putin's regime planned to destroy in Ukraine

According to Kirill Budanov, on the eve of the start of a full-scale war, the Russian invaders were instructed on the location of mass graves.

The Russian army intended to shoot and kill teachers of the Ukrainian language, literature, and history, veterans of the anti-terrorist operation, journalists, scientists, writers, priests of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and other denominations who supported Ukraine, public and political figures, heads of state and self-government bodies.

What is important to understand is that manic instructions and instructions were simultaneously implemented in different regions of Ukraine, where the Russian invaders invaded.