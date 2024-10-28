Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk, a combatant of the 3rd OSHBr, reacted to the attempts to discredit Budanov

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd OShBr, Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk, told how he feels about the recent "investigations" aimed at undermining the reputation of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov.

"Slip" condemned attempts to denigrate Budanov and his team

At the beginning of October, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda", referring to its insiders in the Ministry of Defense, published a material in which it accused the management of the state enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" (STE) of breaking contracts with the Defense Procurement Agency and purchasing weapons at inflated prices.

Since STE was previously under the control of the GUR, this scandal also affected the head of military intelligence, Kirill Budanov.

In my opinion, this is a political struggle. The only thing I can say about this is that now is definitely not the time for a political fight. Now is the time to unite. To be honest, it causes a severe cognitive dissonance, a shock. Well, why do people do this? I treat Budanov well. I believe that this is a general, unlike many generals who cannot and do not have the right to wear this title. Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk Commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd OShBr

According to "Slip", Ukrainians need to finally learn how to filter information, although it is not as easy as it seems. First of all, Kombat 3 OSHBr calls for the development of critical thinking.