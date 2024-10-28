Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk, a combatant of the 3rd OSHBr, reacted to the attempts to discredit Budanov
Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the 2nd assault battalion of the 3rd OShBr, Dmytro "Slip" Kukharchuk, told how he feels about the recent "investigations" aimed at undermining the reputation of the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyryll Budanov.

Points of attention

  • "Slip" believes that a political struggle has been launched against the head of the DIU.
  • The combatant of the 3rd OShBr frankly admitted how he really feels about Kirill Budanov.
  • "Slip" advised Ukrainians how to learn how to filter information and develop critical thinking.

"Slip" condemned attempts to denigrate Budanov and his team

At the beginning of October, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda", referring to its insiders in the Ministry of Defense, published a material in which it accused the management of the state enterprise "Spetstechnoexport" (STE) of breaking contracts with the Defense Procurement Agency and purchasing weapons at inflated prices.

Since STE was previously under the control of the GUR, this scandal also affected the head of military intelligence, Kirill Budanov.

In my opinion, this is a political struggle. The only thing I can say about this is that now is definitely not the time for a political fight. Now is the time to unite. To be honest, it causes a severe cognitive dissonance, a shock. Well, why do people do this? I treat Budanov well. I believe that this is a general, unlike many generals who cannot and do not have the right to wear this title.

Dmytro "Slip" Kuharchuk

Commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion of the 3rd OShBr

According to "Slip", Ukrainians need to finally learn how to filter information, although it is not as easy as it seems. First of all, Kombat 3 OSHBr calls for the development of critical thinking.

In order for a person to have critical thinking, he must somehow develop it: read books, especially literature that develops critical thinking, study the world around him. Try to develop intellectually.

