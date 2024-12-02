The special unit of the DIU Firebird showed a spectacular video of the combat work of drones

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed the work of FPV drone operators of the Firebird special unit.

Firebird burned Russian equipment and means of communication

The press service of the DIU made the relevant footage public on Facebook.

In another video of the results of the work of FPV masters of the Firebird special unit of the DIU Ministry of Defense, the destruction of enemy vehicles, strikes on the hideouts of the Russian occupiers, and the burning of their means of communication, surveillance and power supply.

Dragon drone: DIU fires enemy positions in the Zaporizhzhia region

The relevant video clip was released by the press service of the State Government.

The video shows the results of a week of combat work by scouts on the front lines in the Zaporizhzhia region: destruction of enemy military equipment, dropping of jewelry at places of concentration of the occupiers.