Russia used about 60 DPRK-HUR missiles for attacks on Ukraine

North Korea supplies Russia with KN-23 missiles, which are used for attacks on the territory of Ukraine. So far, the use of about 60 such missiles has been recorded.

How many North Korean missiles did Russia use against Ukraine

As the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Chernyak, reported, Russia has already used about 60 North Korean-made KN-23 ballistic missiles.

These missiles are developed on the basis of outdated technologies, which negatively affects their accuracy.

In addition to missiles, Russia receives significant amounts of artillery ammunition from the DPRK, which is calculated in the millions.

We constantly monitor the movement of cargo and containers that are likely to contain artillery munitions produced or stored by North Korea. This poses a great threat to Ukraine, Chernyak noted. Share

He also emphasized that, despite its own considerable military resources, Russia actively attracts ammunition supplied from North Korea.

Russia is shelling Ukraine with North Korean-made missiles with foreign components

According to the GUR, the DPRK transferred to Russia more than 100 units of various types of equipment, including 170-mm self-propelled guns M-1989 and 240-mm RSZV M-1991, 100 units of KN23 missiles and at least 5 million shells.

So, according to the analyst, on January 2, 2024, four people died as a result of a ballistic missile from North Korea hitting a Kyiv high-rise building.

On August 11, 2024, in the Kyiv region, a four-year-old boy and his father were killed by KN-23/KN-24 debris, and three more citizens were injured, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Central Security Service. Share

Among the components of the KN23 missile was found a voltage converter with the marking of the British manufacturer "XP Power", which was manufactured in February 2023.

Also, the missiles contain foreign components produced by companies from five countries — China, the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.